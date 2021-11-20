State Street Corp Grows Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.13% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $149,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

