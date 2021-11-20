State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of WideOpenWest worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $19.27 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

