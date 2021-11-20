Status Price Tops $0.0896 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, Status has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $311.00 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00219920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00089080 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

