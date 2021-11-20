StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

StealthGas stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.45.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

