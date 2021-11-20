Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the October 14th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

STCN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STCN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 31.6% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.