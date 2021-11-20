Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $305,919.36 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $22.27 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stem by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 252,801 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stem by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 72,049 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in Stem by 325.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 278,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 212,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Stem by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 242,439 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

