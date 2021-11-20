Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $305,919.36 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $22.27 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.
About Stem
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.