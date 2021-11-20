Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

STL stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 976.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,718,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,834 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

