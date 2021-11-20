Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris Sells 1,725 Shares

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $137,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $80.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STC. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after buying an additional 64,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,179,000 after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

