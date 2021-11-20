Stifel Nicolaus Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $134.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,483,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.