Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.

YSG stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. Yatsen has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,626,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

