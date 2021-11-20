STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

