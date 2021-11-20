Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDIG. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

SDIG opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.