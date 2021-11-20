Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 86.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of 90.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

