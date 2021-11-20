Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Sulzer (OTCMKTS:SULZF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $99.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SULZF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sulzer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sulzer in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS:SULZF opened at $102.58 on Friday. Sulzer has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26.

Sulzer AG engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Applicator Systems, and Chemtech. The Pumps Equipment segment offers a range pumping solutions and related equipment. The Rotating Equipment Services segment involves repair and maintenance services which focuses on industrial gas and steam turbines, turbo compressors, and generators and motors.

