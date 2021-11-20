Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

