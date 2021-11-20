Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 20,000 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,001 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $74,738.68.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christian Beedgen sold 27,787 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $499,888.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

