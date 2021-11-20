Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $91,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172,270 shares of company stock valued at $287,690,904 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 385,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.