Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 12,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,027,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,794,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 745,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

