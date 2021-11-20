Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of STG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,919. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.