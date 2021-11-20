Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the October 14th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

OTCMKTS STBFY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.62. 22,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

