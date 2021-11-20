Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.89 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $37.48 million and $1.89 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.27 or 0.07396173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00085153 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,258,236 coins and its circulating supply is 334,289,264 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.