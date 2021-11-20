SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002825 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $585.10 million and $47.53 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012939 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 141.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.