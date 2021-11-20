Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

