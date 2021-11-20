Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.26 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.