Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,036 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.