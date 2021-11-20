Syntropy Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $209.99 million and approximately $829,328.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00221708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00089331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,666,012 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.