Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Short Interest Up 74.2% in October

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:TWNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

