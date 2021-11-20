TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.22 and last traded at $55.90. Approximately 8,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 888,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

TASK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.67.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $77,964,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $71,069,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $34,529,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $32,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.