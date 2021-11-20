Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 13,431 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $450,072.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65.

On Monday, November 15th, Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16.

Shares of TMHC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.