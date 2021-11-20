Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 5,500 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TMHC stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after acquiring an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

