Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 5,500 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $187,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TMHC stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.80.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
