TD Securities Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$20.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HRUFF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.68.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.