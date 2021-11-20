TD Securities Cuts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$81.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCDBF. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.