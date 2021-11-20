TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TMVWY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($51.14) to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

