Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend by 61.5% over the last three years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

