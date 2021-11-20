TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 160,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TEGNA by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TEGNA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

