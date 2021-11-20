Telcoin (TEL) One Day Volume Hits $14.47 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $14.47 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.22 or 0.00220853 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00089328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,027,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

