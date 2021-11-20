Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HSBC lowered Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TIIAY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. 76,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

