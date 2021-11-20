Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post $30.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 249.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $68.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $112.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $480.33 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,196,000 after buying an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,710,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,816,000 after buying an additional 3,730,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

