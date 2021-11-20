Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 79.0% in October

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the October 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Terumo alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90. Terumo has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.