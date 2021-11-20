TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,141.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.04.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

