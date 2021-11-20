The Cato Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Cato has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Cato has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $342.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cato by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.