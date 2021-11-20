The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Amundi purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.17 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,021,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,373,139 shares of company stock valued at $109,442,192. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

