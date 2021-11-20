The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $40,800.00 in Stock

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.93.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Clorox by 19.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 247,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,924,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 28.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.