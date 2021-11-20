The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.8% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.