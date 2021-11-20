The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) a $64.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.23.

LYFT stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. Lyft has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 74.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Lyft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

