The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,070 ($92.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

