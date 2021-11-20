The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to announce $11.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.12 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $11.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $58.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $58.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $387.39 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $222.63 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.