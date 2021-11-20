The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.94

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 278.94 ($3.64) and traded as low as GBX 259.50 ($3.39). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53), with a volume of 281,912 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GYM shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 318 ($4.15).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.78. The company has a market cap of £479.73 million and a PE ratio of -13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

In other The Gym Group news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total transaction of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

