The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,117,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 834,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,351,000 after buying an additional 186,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.36. 1,858,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.