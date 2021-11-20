The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

