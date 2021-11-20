The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

